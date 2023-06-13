SBS On the Money: Superannuation funds to offer financial advice & global markets rise

The Federal Government has adopted 14 of the 22 recommendations in the Quality of Advice Review including expanding the scope of advice to superannuation funds in a move designed to improve access and reduce the cost of advice for consumers, but what will this mean for consumer protections? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with ASFA CEO Glen McCrea to find out more, plus the day on the markets with Josh Gilbert from eToro.

