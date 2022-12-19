SBS On the Money: The economics of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

It's estimated Qatar spent around A$328 billion (US$220 billion) on World Cup infrastructure. The Al Lusail Stadium is the biggest stadium in Qatar with a capacity for 80,000 spectators. Source: AAP
Published 19 December 2022 at 5:59pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Argentina may have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but did host nation Qatar take out the title for best economic performer? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves discusses the economic implications with University of Technology Sydney Chief Economist Tim Harcourt; plus the day on the markets with George Boubouras from K2 Asset Management Ltd.
