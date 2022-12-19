SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: The economics of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

SBS On the Money

An inside view of the Al Lusail Stadium in Doha during the Argentina v France World Cup final on 18 December.

It's estimated Qatar spent around A$328 billion (US$220 billion) on World Cup infrastructure. The Al Lusail Stadium is the biggest stadium in Qatar with a capacity for 80,000 spectators. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2022 at 5:59pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

Argentina may have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but did host nation Qatar take out the title for best economic performer? SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves discusses the economic implications with University of Technology Sydney Chief Economist Tim Harcourt; plus the day on the markets with George Boubouras from K2 Asset Management Ltd.

Published 19 December 2022 at 5:59pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - complaints (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Super funds taking too long to respond to complaints

On the Money - retail property, property sales (AAP-SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: What's in store for property in 2023?

On the Money - Generic interest rates (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Australia's economy slows, is a recession on the cards?

On the Money - Recession (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: RBA lifts rates to a 10 year high, have they peaked?