SBS On the Money: The global energy squeeze

Global energy squeeze are impacting markets and company profits.

Published 1 June 2022 at 7:22pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Evan Lucas from InvestSMART Group Limited plus the Commonwealth Bank's Belinda Allen discusses why consumers will be able to cope with imminent interest rate rises, while Maree Kilroy from BIS Oxford Economics takes a look at the impact of rising rates on property prices.

