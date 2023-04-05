Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: The RBA Governor's message to households following rate pause, and his warning to renters
Source: SBS News
RBA Governor Philip Lowe has spoken for the first time after the board's decision to leave official interest rates on hold after 10 consecutive rate rises. He tells SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves the key message he hopes households will take from this decision, along with a sobering warning for renters. Plus the day on the markets with Adam Dawes from Shaw and Partners.
Share