SBS On the Money: US banks band together to save another failing bank

Eleven US banks have worked together to deposit US$30bn at smaller lender First Republic which had been caught up in the financial crisis triggered by the collapse of two mid-sized US banks over the past week. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with ANZ's Mahjabeen Zaman to get her take on the latest banking developments and to find out if she's worried. Plus, Westpac revises its RBA call, and now expects a pause in April. Hear from Senior Economist Matthew Hassan.

