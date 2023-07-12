SBS On the Money: Why fewer RBA board meetings may mean larger interest rates moves

Historic day for the Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank of Australia. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Reserve Bank is making some changes to the way it conducts its monthly interest rate meeting, including less frequency and more transparency. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with AMP Capital Chief Economist Shane Oliver for more; and gets the market reaction with Francesco De Stradis from Ord Minnett.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

OTM-Bill Evans (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: Exclusive: Westpac's Bill Evans on his three decades as Chief Economist

OTM - China (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Is China headed for deflation and child care subsidy changes

OTM - Stocks, shares, inflation, technology, generic (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: ASX falls to a three month low so what does it mean for super?

OTM - Electric vehicles, tesla, cars (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Threads takes on Twitter & new car sales on the rise