Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Why fewer RBA board meetings may mean larger interest rates moves
Reserve Bank of Australia. Source: AAP
The Reserve Bank is making some changes to the way it conducts its monthly interest rate meeting, including less frequency and more transparency. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with AMP Capital Chief Economist Shane Oliver for more; and gets the market reaction with Francesco De Stradis from Ord Minnett.
