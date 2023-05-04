Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Why NAB's record $4bn half year profit disappointed
Source: SBS News
NAB has posted a 17% rise in half year profit to $4.07bn, but its shares, along with the rest of the banking sector, were punished. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Morningstar Senior Equities Analyst Nathan Zaia for more, plus hear from Evan Lucas from InvestSMART go through the rest of the day's market news, including another rate rise for the US.
Share