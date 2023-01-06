SBS On the Money: Why you should know your super balance

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Published 6 January 2023 at 5:44pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
A new report shows only one in four Australians know their super exact super balance, and of those, 54 per cent say their in an above average performing fund. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Goncalves speaks with Georgia Brumby, Director of Advocacy at Industry Super Australia for more; plus Heath Moss from HLM Investments for the day on the markets.
