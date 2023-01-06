SBS On the Money

SBS On the Money: Why you should know your super balance

SBS On the Money

On the Money - superannuation (SBS-Getty).jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 January 2023 at 5:44pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News

A new report shows only one in four Australians know their super exact super balance, and of those, 54 per cent say their in an above average performing fund. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Goncalves speaks with Georgia Brumby, Director of Advocacy at Industry Super Australia for more; plus Heath Moss from HLM Investments for the day on the markets.

Published 6 January 2023 at 5:44pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - travel, tourism, aircraft, airlines (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: China's reopening and Australia's agriculture issues

On the Money - Electric vehicles, cars, technology, Tesla.jpg

SBS On the Money: Is Tesla powering down?

On the Money - housing, mortgages, real estate.jpg

SBS On the Money: Largest calendar year fall in property prices since GFC

On the Money - Savings, Generic (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Is the Santa rally real?