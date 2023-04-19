Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS On the Money: Younger people driving trend to high interest savings accounts
On the Money
NAB says more than half of all Australians are stashing their cash in high interest savings accounts, driven by those in the 18 and 29 year old bracket. Rhayna Bosch speaks with NAB Personal Banking Executive Kylie Young to find out why. Plus SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Mark Gardner from Maqro on the day's market action.
