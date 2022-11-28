SBS News In Depth

Scott Morrison to face censure motion

Former prime minister Scott Morrison sitting on the back benches in the House of Representatives

Former prime minister Scott Morrison sitting on the back benches in the House of Representatives Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Published 28 November 2022 at 4:29pm
By Allan Lee
The federal government has confirmed plans to censure former Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his secret appointment to several ministries while he was leading the previous Coalition government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says cabinet has endorsed all six recommendations of the Bell report into the secret ministries.

