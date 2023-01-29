Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Screen producers, actors hope Australian content quota will see more diverse Australian stories on screen
Australian actor Sachin Joab says he hopes the new arts and culture policy helps to create more opportunities for Australian actors from culturally diverse backgrounds. Source: SBS News
Several streaming giants, including Netflix, will be ordered to use a certain amount of their revenue in Australia on making local content. It is part of the federal government's new five-year plan for the arts and culture sector - what is being called the National Cultural Policy.
