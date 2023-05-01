Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Seeing themselves on the news fosters a sense of belonging for multilingual audiences
Source: SBS News
A new study has found representation in news media shapes the sense of belonging multilingual audiences feel in Australia. Arabic speaking audiences were among the most likely to feel at home, while Mandarin speakers were the least likely to have a sense of belonging and trust in news. The study is a joint project between SBS and the University of Canberra.
