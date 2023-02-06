Senator Lidia Thorpe leaves the Greens over the Voice to Parliament

LIDIA THORPE PRESSER

Senator Lidia Thorpe announces she is resigning from the Greens Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

A prominent Greens Senator has quit the party, in a dramatic exodus to pursue black sovereignty. Indigenous politician Lidia Thorpe has been at loggerheads with her colleagues over the Voice to Parliament referendum. It comes as the Prime Minister used the first day of federal parliamentary sittings this year to urge unity over the referendum vote.

