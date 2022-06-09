Severe flu outbreak in NT prompts warning to vulnerable Territorians to get vaccinated
NT Acting Chief Health Officer Charles Pain
Published 9 June 2022
By Claire Slattery, Guy McLean
Presented By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News

The West Arnhem Land community of Maningrida has more than 200 confirmed cases of the flu, with some residents flown to Darwin for urgent medical care.
