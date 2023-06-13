Silvio Berlusconi's death marks the end of an era for Italy

Italy: Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi, Italian politician and entrepreneur Source: AAP / Vincenzo Izzo/Sipa USA

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died, aged 86. He was hospitalised last week with a lung infection, and had also been suffering from leukaemia. The former prime minister was known as a flamboyant billionaire media tycoon, before he led four governments between 1994 and 2011.

