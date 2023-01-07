SBS News In Depth

Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

A smart traffic system that could warn drivers about potential collisions, road accidents, hazards and congestions is closer to launching in Australia. (Getty). Source: Moment RF / dowell/Getty Images

Published 8 January 2023 at 7:00am
By Catriona Stirrat
SBS News

New smart technology could soon be implemented to improve road safety across Australia. The device would work to communicate instant messages to drivers in vehicles as well as vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. This comes as Australia continues to witness over one thousand road-related deaths annually.

