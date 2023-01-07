Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
A smart traffic system that could warn drivers about potential collisions, road accidents, hazards and congestions is closer to launching in Australia. (Getty). Source: Moment RF / dowell/Getty Images
Published 8 January 2023 at 7:00am
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
New smart technology could soon be implemented to improve road safety across Australia. The device would work to communicate instant messages to drivers in vehicles as well as vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. This comes as Australia continues to witness over one thousand road-related deaths annually.
