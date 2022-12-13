SBS News In Depth

Spain, Morocco condemned by Amnesty over migrant deaths

Amnesty's Agnes Callamard and Esteban Beltran during a media conference in Madrid

Amnesty's Agnes Callamard and Esteban Beltran during a media conference in Madrid Source: Getty / THOMAS COEX

Amnesty International has accused Morocco and Spain of failing to properly investigate the deaths of more than 20 migrants at the border of Spanish enclave city of Melilla [[meh-LIH-lyah]] in northwest Africa in June. Their report describes the inquiries run by both countries as 'stalled and inadequate'.

Published 14 December 2022 at 9:41am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
