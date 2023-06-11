Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Special Counsel says Trump indictment about accountability and national security
Special Counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media following the Department of Justice's indictment of former president Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents (AAP) Source: EPA / JIM LO SCALZO/EPA
Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents. The indictment of the former US president is unprecedented in American history, and emerges at a time when Trump is still the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination next year.
