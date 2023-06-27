Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Study suggests wider use of BP medication to treat migraine, but sufferers aren't convinced
Credit: UnSplash
Migraine is the second most common cause of disability in the world, with up to one billion people estimated to be affected by the disorder. Methods used to prevent migraines occurring include a limited range of blood pressure drugs, and a new study suggests the use of these should be expanded. But the main organisation representing migraine sufferers in Australia has cast doubt on those findings.
