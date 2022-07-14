Surprise challenge to front runner in UK leadership race

Rishi Sunak launches his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership Source: Alberto Pezzali/AP
Published 14 July 2022 at 5:55pm
By Claire Slattery, Ben Lewis
Presented By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Britain’s former chancellor Rishi Sunak has won the first round of voting to become the next Prime Minister - but Penny Mordaunt, a relative unknown has mounted a significant challenge.
