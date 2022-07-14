SBS News In Depth

Surprise challenge to front runner in UK leadership race

SBS News In Depth

Rishi Sunak launches his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership

Rishi Sunak launches his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership Source: Alberto Pezzali/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 July 2022 at 5:55pm
By Claire Slattery, Ben Lewis
Presented By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Tags
Politics

Britain’s former chancellor Rishi Sunak has won the first round of voting to become the next Prime Minister - but Penny Mordaunt, a relative unknown has mounted a significant challenge.

Published 14 July 2022 at 5:55pm
By Claire Slattery, Ben Lewis
Presented By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Tags
Politics
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Rear view of an unrecognizable abused woman sitting on her bed looking out the window.

Major report released on the prevention of violence against women and children

Woman with a cold or flu or allergy working at home

GPs call for permament teleheath rebates to improve healthcare access

APTOPIX Portugal Forest Fires

Heatwave scorching Europe likely to break temperature records

United States Vice President Kamala Harris virtually addresses the Pacific Islands Forum leaders summit in Suva

US renews commitment to Pacific region