Synagogue killer gets death penalty

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Robert Bowers, the suspect in the 2018 synagogue massacre, is on trial in federal court, May 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty, a federal jury announced Thursday, July 13, setting the stage for further evidence and testimony on whether he should be sentenced to death or life in prison. (David Klug via AP) Credit: David Klug/AP