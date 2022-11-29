'Teal' is the word of the year

'Teal' is the word thanks to the Independent candidates' campaign Source: AAP / Mark Baker
Published 29 November 2022 at 7:31pm
By Brooke Young, Jessica Bahr
Presented by Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
The phrase 'teal' has been named Macquarie Dictionary’s word of the year, while 'bachelor’s handbag' has won the people’s choice award.Unlike most winners of the Word of the Year – the word “teal” was not invented in the same year, but with the 2022 federal election, it's taken on a new political meaning.
