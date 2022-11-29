SBS News In Depth

'Teal' is the word of the year

SBS News In Depth

Australia Teal Independents

'Teal' is the word thanks to the Independent candidates' campaign Source: AAP / Mark Baker

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 November 2022 at 7:31pm
By Brooke Young, Jessica Bahr
Presented by Brooke Young
Source: SBS News

The phrase 'teal' has been named Macquarie Dictionary’s word of the year, while 'bachelor’s handbag' has won the people’s choice award.Unlike most winners of the Word of the Year – the word “teal” was not invented in the same year, but with the 2022 federal election, it's taken on a new political meaning.

Published 29 November 2022 at 7:31pm
By Brooke Young, Jessica Bahr
Presented by Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Protesters in Beijing are angered by strict anti-virus measures

Australia's Chinese community shows solidarity with protestors

Protesters hold up signs as they attend a rally for refugee rights at Parliament House

No Christmas truce in Canberra

On the Money - property prices (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money:Why property prices may rise in 2023

Bleached coral in the Townsville-Whitsunday management area of the Great Barrier Reef

UN recommends Great Barrier Reef listed as 'endangered'