The A-League's most successful coach taken on the challenge of the EPL

Tottenham have appointed former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as their head coach on a four-year deal Source: AAP / Steve Welsh/PA/Alamy

Ange Postecoglou is the first Australian coach in history to manage a football team in the English Premier League, signing a four year contract. This appointment is significant, setting a precedent for the up and coming football coaches who now have a role model to follow their dream.

