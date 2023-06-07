Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The A-League's most successful coach taken on the challenge of the EPL
Tottenham have appointed former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as their head coach on a four-year deal Source: AAP / Steve Welsh/PA/Alamy
Ange Postecoglou is the first Australian coach in history to manage a football team in the English Premier League, signing a four year contract. This appointment is significant, setting a precedent for the up and coming football coaches who now have a role model to follow their dream.
