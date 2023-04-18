Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The architect of the NDIS says it has lost its way
Australian Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten addresses the National Press Club in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH
The Federal government has announced an overhaul of the National Disability Insurance Scheme to get it 'back on track'. The NDIS minister, Bill Shorten has laid blame at the Opposition's feet, proposing a raft of reforms, to reign in fraud and spiralling costs
