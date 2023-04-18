The architect of the NDIS says it has lost its way

BILL SHORTEN PRESS CLUB

Australian Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten addresses the National Press Club in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Federal government has announced an overhaul of the National Disability Insurance Scheme to get it 'back on track'. The NDIS minister, Bill Shorten has laid blame at the Opposition's feet, proposing a raft of reforms, to reign in fraud and spiralling costs

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

A couple from different faiths - and on the run from their families (SBS-Aaron Fernandes).jpg

Falling in love across faith fault lines

Gary Ablett senior (centre) is seen watching his son Gary play

AFL legend sues league and former clubs over concussions

Tiger mosquito

Calls for faster rollout of malaria vaccine

OTM - Rental market (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: Rental management technology concerns