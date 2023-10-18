The Bush Uni - opening a bright future for generations to come

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Melissa Andrews-Wurramarrba studied education at the Wuyagiba Study Hub near Ngukurr in South East Arnhem Land, 12 hours’ drive east of Darwin.





The study hub is known as the Bush Uni.





It's linked with Macquarie University in Sydney where Ms Andrews-Wurramarrba's graduation ceremony was held.





As the first university graduate in her community for nearly 40 years, the Alawa woman is a trailblazer for her generation.





"My family they can't believe it. They think it's like... I don't know, are they watching a movie, like, 'is she really graduating?' Yeah my mum can't talk, like she asked are 'you really graduating?' I said yeah" (laughs)





The study hub has been running since 2018, and is based on a two-way learning model, combining western and Indigenous curriculums.





Ms Andrews-Wurramarrba says it opens opportunities.





"Study hub is a really, really great way to have that opportunity to come, it's like to study at Macquarie, or any university, it's a good pathway.





It's not been an easy journey - it took her five years to finish her degree, after having to cope with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, family losses, and living away from home for months at a time. She says her family was very supporting.





"I've been talking on the phone with my families and them reminding me like you're doing this for us and don't worry about us worry about yourself. Stay there. Do that. Then you can see us again."





Her resilience has inspired others - like Jack Brown, a Yalama man from North-west Arnhem Land - to chase their dreams.





"Similar path, I want to graduate. That's my goal, and I'm looking forward to it. So, it's a challenging time I guess."





Another person she's inspired is a member of her own family, cousin Joe Daniels





"My main goal is to become an outspoken advocate for Indigenous queers in remote communities, so I'm looking into an advocacy role with my studies, yeah"





Arrernte woman Shania Miller admits it's not easy - but with support, nothing is impossible.





"It's a tough role, for university for anyone but like we can do it with the right support, the right people."





Ms Andrews-Wurramarrba's graduation has created a significant impact for herself and her community, but it also sets an example for future education in remote areas across Australia.





The Bush Uni's co-founder is Biripi woman Aunty Sue Pinckham.





"Close the Gap report has highlighted the Bush Uni three years in a row, so they know that we exist, they know that it's a good way to do business, they need to actually roll it out in more places."





For now, Ms Andrews-Wurramarrba is enjoying the moment - but she sees a bright future ahead for education in her community.



