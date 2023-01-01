SBS News In Depth

The couple trekking around Australia on horseback to raise money for mental health

Monique and Erwin van Vliet Source: Supplied / Melissa Gauld, Crazy Horse Design

Published 2 January 2023 at 7:30am
By Sandra Fulloon
It’s been a tough year Australia’s 2.3 million small and family business owners. For some, the stress took a toll on mental health, while financial pressures have forced others to wind up their ventures. One couple who sold their business are now raising funds to help others.

