The Disruptive Companion

The Disruptive Companion: Migrants' stories

The Disruptive Companion

NACA_template The Disruptive Companion 1800x1013.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 May 2022 at 3:40pm
By Zain Nabi
Presented By Belinda Hoare
Tags
Diagnosing and treating eating disorders across cultures can be quite challenging if there’s limited understanding of cultural sensitivities, and the challenges already faced by those who develop an eating disorder can be exacerbated by the other barriers already facing migrants and their next generation.
Published 5 May 2022 at 3:40pm
By Zain Nabi
Presented By Belinda Hoare
Tags
Listeners seeking information and support for eating disorders and body image issues can contact the
Butterfly Foundation
on 1800 334 673, or the
Advertisement
National Eating Disorders Collaboration



SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

NACA_template The Disruptive Companion 1800x1013.jpg

The Disruptive Companion: the untold story

NACA_template The Disruptive Companion 1800x1013.jpg

The Disruptive Companion: First Nations stories

NACA_template The Disruptive Companion 1800x1013.jpg

The Disruptive Companion: Early intervention

NACA_template The Disruptive Companion 1800x1013.jpg

The Disruptive Companion: The carers