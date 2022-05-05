The Disruptive Companion: Migrants' stories

Diagnosing and treating eating disorders across cultures can be quite challenging if there’s limited understanding of cultural sensitivities, and the challenges already faced by those who develop an eating disorder can be exacerbated by the other barriers already facing migrants and their next generation.

By Zain Nabi Presented By Belinda Hoare Tags

Listeners seeking information and support for eating disorders and body image issues can contact the Butterfly Foundation on 1800 334 673, or the Advertisement National Eating Disorders Collaboration





