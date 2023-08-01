The Matildas trounce Canada with a stunning victory

WWC23 CANADA AUSTRALIA

Sam Kerr of Australia celebrates with her team mates following their win over Canada during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 soccer match between Canada and Australia at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Matildas have triumphed in spectacular fashion, advancing to the Women's World Cup knockouts with a 4-0 Victory over Canada. Hailey Raso's brace and Stephanie Catley's penalty have propelled Australia to the top spot in Group B, setting up a clash with Denmark in the Round of 16.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

ITALY WEATHER HEATWAVE

Southern Europe swelters through another heatwave

OTM - Generic (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: EV sales rising & what's the RBA's next move?

Vanessa Cavanaugh from the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment Cultural Fire Management Unit.jpg

Fire authorities investigating how cultural burning can become more accessible

QUESTION TIME

Federal Parliament returns from winter break