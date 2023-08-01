Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The Matildas trounce Canada with a stunning victory
Sam Kerr of Australia celebrates with her team mates following their win over Canada during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 soccer match between Canada and Australia at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
The Matildas have triumphed in spectacular fashion, advancing to the Women's World Cup knockouts with a 4-0 Victory over Canada. Hailey Raso's brace and Stephanie Catley's penalty have propelled Australia to the top spot in Group B, setting up a clash with Denmark in the Round of 16.
