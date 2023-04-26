Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The Papuan soldiers these relatives want remembered on Anzac Day
Members of Perth’s Papua New Guinea community in front of an Anzac Day banner paying tribute to soldiers who served alongside Australian troops Source: SBS News
The service of Australian troops in Papua New Guinea, like the Kokoda Trail Campaign, is well known. But what about the stories of those from P-N-G who fought side-by-side with these soldiers? On Anzac Day, Papuans in Perth marched on behalf of their ancestors for the first time to recognise that sacrifice.
Share