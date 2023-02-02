The Pope denounces exploitation of Africa by colonial powers

Pope Francis meets victims of the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

epa10443152 Pope Francis (L) meets victims of the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Apostolic Nunciature in Kinshasa, Congo, 01 February 2023. Pope Francis arrived in Congo for a six-day trip to Africa that will also include South Sudan. EPA/CIRO FUSCO Source: AAP / CIRO FUSCO/EPA

The Pope has visited the Congo, telling victims of sexual violence and atrocities that their pain is his pain.

