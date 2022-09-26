The Too Hard Basket - Gambling related suicides

If you or anyone you know needs support call Lifeline 131 114. You can also reach out to a financial counsellor on the National Debt helpline on 1800 007 007, or through live chat nth.org.au, or Gambler's help on 1800 858 858
The shame and stigma of gambling and debt can push level-headed people to consider serious harm Source: Getty / sanjeri/Getty Images
Published 27 September 2022 at 7:00am, updated 27 September 2022 at 7:51am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
In this episode of the Too Hard Basket series, we look at the taboo topic of gambling-related suicides. How can the shame and stigma of gambling and debt push level-headed people to consider serious, irreversible harm, and what needs to be done to make meaningful change?
