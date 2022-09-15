SBS News In Depth

Thousands queue to farewell the Queen

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II lies on the catafalque in Westminster Hall

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II lies on the catafalque in Westminster Hall Source: Getty / WPA Pool/Getty Images

Published 15 September 2022 at 5:51pm
By Krishani Dhanji
After a final journey from Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth the Second is now lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. She was accompanied by King Charles the Third and his sons and other members of the Royal Family while thousands camped and lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the procession.

