Thousands rally in support of the Palestinian and Israeli people

Diaspora communities and protesters in Sydney and Melbourne have joined demonstrations worldwide, as a possible full-scale Israeli ground offensive in Hamas-controlled Gaza signals a deepening crisis.





At Martin Place in Sydney's C-B-D, thousands of people gathered to show solidarity with Israel.





The images of children kidnapped by Hamas gunmen were placed in empty prams, with shoes and photographs laid out to represent the over 200 Israeli men, women and children taken hostage by Hamas in attacks on October 7.





Protest organiser Simone says demonstrators will "not sit still" until the hostages are returned home.





"Every life is precious regardless of their background, and they all deserve to live in safety and in peace. We demand the immediate release of all innocent hostages. We call upon the international community to unite on our quest - bring our families back home now."





The event ended with a moment of silence before the demonstrators marched towards the Harbour Bridge for a group photo, which they plan to send to friends and family in Israel.





In Caulfield in Melbourne's southeast, Zionism Victoria estimated around 2,000 people gathered to call for the immediate return of Israeli hostages.





Zionism Victoria president Yossi Goldfarb says the event, which included songs and speeches, was a calm show of community solidarity.





"Today is an opportunity for us to unite and ask for these hostages to come and I hope that all the people will be able to get behind that message. And we've seen increasing hate and anti-Semitism online on social media and in person so these are difficult times."





Mr Goldfarb says the community feels safer after "strong and reassuring support" from the government.





This includes the announcement that synagogues, mosques and faith schools were being given $50 million in federal funding to improve security.





In attendance in Caulfield were the Liberal state member David Southwick, and Labor federal member for Macnamara Josh Burns.





Mr Burns says many of his constituents are "broken hearted" by the conflict.





"Well, I think everyone here today is standing with a broken heart trying to send a message that the people of Israel are not alone and the Jewish community here in Australia and the people of Caulfield stand with them."







At the State Library in Melbourne's C-B-D, thousands of people gathered in support of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.





They joined international calls for a humanitarian ceasefire so that aid can be delivered to the over 1 million Palestinians internally displaced in Gaza.





Demonstrator Kamal told SBS Arabic24 he wants the Australian government and people to know that there are two sides to the conflict.





“This war didn't start on October 7. Our people are starving, we've got no petrol, no water, no electricity, our hospitals are getting bombed, our people are dying, and we just want people to know what's going on."





While back in Sydney, a pro-Palestinian demonstration took place in the city's Hyde Park.





Ethan Lyons, a Wiradjuri activist, told protesters that First Nations people and Palestinians have a shared struggle.





"Beneath the status quo friendship of Australia and Israel, First Nations Australians and Palestinians are linked through a shared history of struggle against colonialism, genocide, and oppression. None of us are free until we are all free. From Wiradjuri to the West Bank, Gadigal to Gaza, our invasion day to your Nakba, Palestine will be free."





Meanwhile, speaking from the Greens National Conference in Perth, Greens leader Adam Bandt has condemned Labor's decision to abstain in a vote for a ceasefire at the U-N General Assembly.







"It is shameful that Labor refused to join most of the world in calling for a ceasefire to stop this humanitarian catastrophe unfolding. By refusing to call for a ceasefire, Labor bears some responsibility for what happens next."



