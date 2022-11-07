SBS News In Depth

'Time is of the essence' says the Government over industrial relations bill

Employment Minister Tony Burke speaks during House of Representatives Question Time

Employment Minister Tony Burke speaks during House of Representatives Question Time

Published 7 November 2022 at 8:10pm
By Tina Quinn
Labor is pushing ahead with trying to legislate its contentious industrial relations bill by the end of the year... after making a key concession. Despite giving some ground, key crossbench senators insist parliament needs more time to scrutinise the legislation.

