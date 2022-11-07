'Time is of the essence' says the Government over industrial relations bill

Employment Minister Tony Burke speaks during House of Representatives Question Time Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH
Published 7 November 2022 at 8:10pm
By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Labor is pushing ahead with trying to legislate its contentious industrial relations bill by the end of the year... after making a key concession. Despite giving some ground, key crossbench senators insist parliament needs more time to scrutinise the legislation.
