Tiny weevil to combat South American pest in Australian waters
Cabomba weevils in the field Source: Supplied / CSIRO
A fast-spreading weed introduced from South America is threatening to take over Australia's waterways, making recreational activities difficult, adding to the cost of drinking water, and strangling native ecosystems. But help is at hand in the shape of what is probably one of the smallest defenders in the country's history.
