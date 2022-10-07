Tragedy in Thailand: 24 children killed in day care massacre

If you or someone you know needs support, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.
Rescue personnel count coffins carrying victims bodies at the hospital morgue in Udon Thani following a mass shooting Source: AAP / MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images
Published 7 October 2022 at 2:34pm
By Claire Slattery
Thirty-seven people have been killed after an ex-policeman went on a shooting and stabbing spree at a childcare centre in northern Thailand. It's the deadliest rampage in Thailand's history, and among the worst recent instances in the world of children being killed by a single person. A warning - details in this story may be distressing or confronting to listeners.
