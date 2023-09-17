Tributes flow for AFL Hall of Famer Ron Barassi

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





A ruck-rover who personified the values of grit and determination, inaugural A-F-L Hall of Famer Ron Barassi has died aged 87.





Born in Castlemaine in 1936, Barassi made his 1953 debut for Melbourne, the club where his father Ron Barassi Senior had played, at 17 years old, quickly became feared for his strength on the ball.





His determination off the field to play for his father's side led to the introduction of the father-son rule, which remains in the A-F-L to this day.





He went on to help Melbourne win six flags in a golden period for the club in the 1950s and 60s.





Former Richmond Player and Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy says Barassi will be remembered for his revolutionary playing style.





"He was a powerhouse in his team, and there were not many players of that ilk and size that could burst through packs in those days. And he really took the game to another level. He played in a great Melbourne footy side at that period, so it was hard to be great in a great side, and he took the game by the, you know, the scruff of the neck and changed it, and immediately changed it in a game."





Barassi did the unthinkable and joined Carlton in 1965, helping them win two premierships as a player-coach.





Carlton's president Luke Sayers has released a statement saying that Barassi had transformed the game, and the clubs who were privileged to be graced with his presence.





In 1973 he took the helm at North Melbourne, where his value as a coach matched that of his playing career as he reignited the struggling club.





Barassi, who was known for a direct, no-nonsense coaching style later returned to coach his first side Melbourne between 1981 and 1985.





After a break from coaching, in 1993 he returned to coach the rock-bottom Sydney Swans, helping put A-F-L on the map in a city dominated by rugby league.





At the Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney semi-final, the crowds observed a moment's silence in Barassi's memory.





And at the home of the A-F-L, the M-C-G, tributes have been made at the player's statue.





Melbourne supporter Kim Jennings says he has closely followed Barassi's career since he was a childhood supporter of the club.





"Bit of a shock to be quite honest. No, he was just an absolute legend, star of the game in every way, premierships as a player, couldn't get much more."





Demons fan Malcolm Carre-Riddell says that fans of the club always looked to Barassi in times of good and bad.





"He had a connection with several clubs, I think he always had a heart that beat true for the red and blue. When they won the flag in 2021, I think he was the one who Melbourne supporters wanted to hear from, he was the one that was front and centre."





Despite his impact on so many clubs, he would be regularly seen in the red and blue scarf, proudly cheering on his first club, Melbourne.





Ron Barassi was immortalised both as an A-F-L and Australian Sports Hall of Fame Legend.





Biographer Peter Laylor told the ABC says he expects full honours for the A-F-L great on finals day at M-C-G, where Barassi lifted six premierships.





"It's almost impossible to pay fitting tribute to Ron. It almost felt wrong that we were playing football last night when Ronald died, but of course we had to. I hope that they wipe the table clean with the Grand Final entertainment, the pre-game entertainment, and it's all about Ron Dale Barassi."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also paid tribute, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that Barassi’s name and legacy will be remembered as long as footy is played.



