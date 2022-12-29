SBS News In Depth

Ukraine an 'international symbol of courage and invincibility' - Zelenskyy

SBS News In Depth

Vlodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Ukrainian Parliament (AP).jpg

Vlodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Ukrainian Parliament Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2022 at 12:53pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Ukraine as "one of the global leaders" in an end-of-year address to parliament. This comes as France reaffirms its military support for Ukraine in an official visit to Kyiv. Russia has stepped up its artillery attacks on the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, as heavy fighting persists around Bakhmut in the eastern province of Donetsk.

Published 29 December 2022 at 12:53pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

EU Police on duty at the Bridge of Mitrovica in Kosovo

Hopes grow that tension may drop between Kosovo and Serbia

Former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins (AAP) + graphic.jpg

CHANGE AGENTS REVISITED: Greg Mullins

The entrance to the Horror Show exhibition in London (AP)

Afraid of things that go bump in the night? You're not alone

Baba Lila handmade chocolates made in the Port Macquarie hinterland. (SBS).jpg

How a decades-old family recipe discovery has kept a chocolate-making tradition alive