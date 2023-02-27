Ukraine bids for Eurovision glory one more time

Press conference of winners of national selection for Eurovision 2023 in Kyiv

Jeffrey Kenny and Andrii Hutsuliak are Tvorchi, Ukraine's Eurovision entry Source: Getty / Future Publishing

Last year Ukraine was in the headlines for a very different - more uplifting - reason than the war. The country won the Eurovision song contest - the world's largest music event. But because of the war, the UK will take over hosting duties for the competition this May. Ukraine's entry will make history - for the first time a black man will represent the country.

