Ukraine bids for Eurovision glory one more time
Jeffrey Kenny and Andrii Hutsuliak are Tvorchi, Ukraine's Eurovision entry Source: Getty / Future Publishing
Last year Ukraine was in the headlines for a very different - more uplifting - reason than the war. The country won the Eurovision song contest - the world's largest music event. But because of the war, the UK will take over hosting duties for the competition this May. Ukraine's entry will make history - for the first time a black man will represent the country.
