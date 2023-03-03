Ukraine conflict dominates G20 leaders meeting in New Delhi

India: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Address Media After The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting

India'sExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the media after the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, India Source: AAP / Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

The foreign ministers of the United States and Russia have met on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in New Delhi, their first since the invasion of Ukraine. Tensions were high over the conflict, with the 17 nations unable to reach a consensus on a joint statement about the war.

