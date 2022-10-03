SBS News In Depth

Ukraine declares control of Lyman amid Russian annexation treaties

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT

TOPSHOT - Ukrainian soldiers rest at their position near Lyman, eastern Ukraine, on April 28, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Published 3 October 2022 at 11:45am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
SBS News

Russia's Constitutional Court has ruled that the annexation of four Ukrainian territories is constitutional. While Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Lyman, a key town located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, was cleared of Moscow's troops.

