Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Ukraine departs NATO summit with a fistful of pledges
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Source: AP / Pavel Golovkin
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council, allowing equal discussions and decision-making, marking a significant step toward Ukraine's membership. He made the announcement at the end of a NATO summit where world leaders pledged unwavering support for Ukraine's defence and condemned Russian aggression.
Share