Ukraine marks 100 days since start of Russian invasion

Severely destroyed buildings and a car in the suburbs of Kyiv on June 3, 2022, marking 100 days of the invasion (AAP)

Published 4 June 2022 at 1:24pm, updated an hour ago at 1:30pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
It's been 100 days since Russia first launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, the United Nations estimates more than 4000 people have been killed, while Russia currently occupies about a fifth of Ukrainian territory.

