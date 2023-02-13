Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Ukraine president praises energy workers' response to Russian attacks on infrastructure
Electricians repair power lines after they were damaged by a Russian rocket in Kyiv, Ukraine Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised efforts by workers in the country's energy sector to restore power following targeted attacks by Russian forces on energy infrastructure on Friday, but says it's too soon to say Ukraine's energy industry is secure.
Share