Ukraine president praises energy workers' response to Russian attacks on infrastructure

Scraps of a Russian rocket falls on a neighborhood in Kyiv

Electricians repair power lines after they were damaged by a Russian rocket in Kyiv, Ukraine Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised efforts by workers in the country's energy sector to restore power following targeted attacks by Russian forces on energy infrastructure on Friday, but says it's too soon to say Ukraine's energy industry is secure.

