Ukraine's military says it's re-taken over 3,000 square kilometres

Firefighters put out a blaze after a rocket attack in Kharkiv

Firefighters put out a blaze after a rocket attack in Kharkiv Source: AAP / SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA

Published 12 September 2022 at 1:22pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

The war in Ukraine has now entered its 200th day, but Ukraine's military is claiming to have made major gains in retaking territory from the Russians. This comes as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continues to be shelled with Russia blaming Ukraine for the damage.

