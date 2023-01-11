SBS News In Depth

Ukrainian troops and residents brace against intense assaults on Soledar

SBS News In Depth

Dmitro Kuleba - Annalena Baerbock visit Kharkiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba (R) and the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visit Kharkiv, Ukraine Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 January 2023 at 12:59pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

This comes as Germany promises armoured vehicles to Ukraine and as NATO says Finland and Sweden are closer to joining the military alliance.

Published 11 January 2023 at 12:59pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

A woman's hands type on a laptop, placed next to a coffee mug on a table at home

Companies trial 4 day working week for better staff balance

A pharmacist hand reaching for a box on medicine a shelf

Antibiotic shortages confront Australian pharmacists

Chinese ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian wearing a suit

China's ambassador to Australia slams AUKUS deal

A kangaroo and cow standing in water stretched over a flooded road

Weather extremes pushing communities to the edge