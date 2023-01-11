Ukrainian troops and residents brace against intense assaults on Soledar

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba (R) and the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visit Kharkiv, Ukraine Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Published 11 January 2023 at 12:59pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
This comes as Germany promises armoured vehicles to Ukraine and as NATO says Finland and Sweden are closer to joining the military alliance.
Published 11 January 2023 at 12:59pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share