UN says Australia violated Torres Strait Islanders' rights by failing to protect them from climate change
Published 24 September 2022 at 7:50pm
By Sarah Conte, Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
A United Nations committee has found that Australia has violated the human rights of Torres Strait Islanders by failing to protect them from the effects of climate change. The Australian government is now under pressure to compensate the eight Torres Strait Islanders and their children who brought forward the complaint three years ago.
