SBS News In Depth

Unhindered humanitarian access to the Tigray region after signing of peace agreement

SBS News In Depth

KENYA ETHIOPIA TIGRAY DIPLOMACY PEACE AGREEMENT

Chief of the Ethiopian Army Marshal Birhanu Jula in Karen, Nairobi, Kenya, 12 November 2022. AAP Source: EPA / DANIEL IRUNGU/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2022 at 2:23pm
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

This follows the signing of an agreement by the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces laying out the road map for implementation of a peace deal

Published 13 November 2022 at 2:23pm
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainians return to Kherson region after withdrawal of Russian troops

Nightclub excitement

How nightclubs could be cool in more ways than one

Jon and Meryn O'Brien with a photo of their son Jack (SBS).jpg

After more than eight years, the MH17 victims' families await a verdict

ANTHONY ALBANESE ASEAN CAMBODIA

Anthony Albanese tells ASEAN actions of Russia and China are key issues