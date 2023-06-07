UNICEF warns of humanitarian impact following dam collapse

A local resident makes her way through a flooded road after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed overnight, in Kherson

A local resident makes her way through a flooded road after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed overnight, in Kherson

Damian Rance, the Chief of Communications and Advocacy for UNICEF Ukraine, talks to SBS's Sam Dover from his base in Kiev. He explains the massive humanitarian impact of the destruction of the Kakhova dam on Ukraine, and its people.

