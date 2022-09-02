United Nations condemns treatment of ethnic minorities in China

Police officers stand at the outer entrance of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Source: AP / Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Published 2 September 2022 at 3:31pm
By Lucy Murray
Source: SBS News
Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities have largely praised a United Nations report, condemning the treatment of minorities in China. The long-awaited report suggests the Chinese Community Party is complicit in torture and possible crimes against humanity, at so-called re-education.
